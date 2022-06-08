StarHub announces price plans for Premier League packages, starting at S$19.99 for early bird subscribers

SINGAPORE: StarHub on Wednesday (Jun 8) announced pricing details for its English Premier League broadcast packages, starting at S$19.99 for early bird subscribers.

The telco unveiled Premier+, an over-the-top service that will screen Premier League matches from the 2022-23 season.

OTT or over-the-top media services are those that are offered directly via the Internet, bypassing traditional platforms such as cable or satellite.

The S$19.99 monthly price is available together with a StarHub mobile postpaid, broadband or TV plan. This applies to both new and existing StarHub customers and will be available for the first 25,000 subscribers who sign up between Jun 9 and Jun 30.

The usual price for this is S$24.99 per month.

Subscribing to just the Premier+ package without any accompanying StarHub plan will cost S$34.99 a month during the promotion period, with the regular price set at S$39.99.

In comparison, Singtel, which lost the broadcast rights for the English League after holding them for 12 years, charged S$49.90 for its equivalent Cast streaming service.

This is the first time that Premier League matches are being offered without contracts to StarHub customers, the telco said. Each subscription will allow access to Premier+ from five registered devices, with two streams able to run simultaneously.