StarHub announces price plans for Premier League packages, starting at S$19.99 for early bird subscribers
SINGAPORE: StarHub on Wednesday (Jun 8) announced pricing details for its English Premier League broadcast packages, starting at S$19.99 for early bird subscribers.
The telco unveiled Premier+, an over-the-top service that will screen Premier League matches from the 2022-23 season.
OTT or over-the-top media services are those that are offered directly via the Internet, bypassing traditional platforms such as cable or satellite.
The S$19.99 monthly price is available together with a StarHub mobile postpaid, broadband or TV plan. This applies to both new and existing StarHub customers and will be available for the first 25,000 subscribers who sign up between Jun 9 and Jun 30.
The usual price for this is S$24.99 per month.
Subscribing to just the Premier+ package without any accompanying StarHub plan will cost S$34.99 a month during the promotion period, with the regular price set at S$39.99.
In comparison, Singtel, which lost the broadcast rights for the English League after holding them for 12 years, charged S$49.90 for its equivalent Cast streaming service.
This is the first time that Premier League matches are being offered without contracts to StarHub customers, the telco said. Each subscription will allow access to Premier+ from five registered devices, with two streams able to run simultaneously.
In February, StarHub signed an exclusive partnership with the Premier League to broadcast its matches for the next six years from the upcoming season.
At the time, the telco said that it would roll out “open, agile and flexible access to all customers” and make Premier League matches “more accessible and affordable to Singaporeans, across StarHub TV+, mobile and broadband offerings”.
StarHub will also broadcast the matches on dedicated HubPremier channels, with selected games aired in 4K Ultra HD.
The telco's IPTV customers can subscribe to the Premier Pack to watch the matches from July at S$64.90 per month.
“Premier League games are hands down the most watched live sports programme in Singapore,” said StarHub consumer business group chief Johan Buse.
“As the exclusive partner of the Premier League in Singapore, we are here to energise this passion, by bringing the game back to all at lower prices.
Among the new features to be rolled out for StarHub’s Premier League coverage are live game statistics, customisable club pages and “match stories” which highlight key moments.
Singtel TV, which previously held Premier League broadcast rights, will make matches available to its customers via a cross-carriage arrangement.
Details of this arrangement are expected to be shared this month, according to Singtel’s website.
Pay TV operators in Singapore that hold any exclusive content are required under the Cross-Carriage Measure to make the content available for broadcast by all other qualifying pay TV operators.
Implemented in August 2011, the measure states that the content must be cross-carried in its entirety and made available to consumers at the same price as other qualifying pay TV operators’ viewers.