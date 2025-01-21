Stars better aligned for Dortmund in Champions League, says coach Sahin

Under-pressure Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin said he remained optimistic ahead of his side's Champions League clash at lowly Bologna on Tuesday despite their poor Bundesliga form.

Dortmund lost 2-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, marking their third consecutive defeat in the Bundesliga, where they sit 10th with 25 points, seven points off the top four and a massive 20 adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.

But Sahin said he was looking forward to facing Bologna, with Dortmund ninth in the Champions League table and one point off the top eight which brings a place in the knockout stage.

"You can't compare the Champions League with the Bundesliga, the stars are better aligned here, and hopefully tomorrow with a win we can take a big step towards the round of 16," he said.

Dortmund have 12 points after six games behind Lille, who visit leaders Liverpool on Tuesday. Bologna, still without a win, are fourth-bottom in the 36-team table with two points.

"Of course, it affects each individual but I don't feel any pressure at all. We all have to deliver," Sahin told reporters on Monday, referring to his side's recent losing run.

"It affects me personally. But I'm fine. I'm really looking forward to the game and I'm confident. We want to take a giant step and at the same time gain momentum for the Bundesliga."

Despite the growing criticism surrounding his team, the Turkish-German coach backed his players and took responsibility for trying to turn around their slow start to the year.

"I've never felt let down," the 36-year-old said of his players. "I'm the coach, I have to lead the way. "Everyone knows that more has to come ... We know what they can do. And we know what we want to do tomorrow."