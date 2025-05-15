Start of FIFA Congress delayed as delegates wait for Infantino's arrival in Paraguay

ASUNCION : FIFA President Gianni Infantino's late arrival in Paraguay forced a two-hour delay to the start of the FIFA Congress on Thursday, sources told Reuters, following his Middle East trip accompanying Donald Trump on state visits.

Media reports said Infantino’s flight from Doha, via a stop in Nigeria, was still in the air at the scheduled start of the meeting in Asuncion.

FIFA informed delegates around 8:00 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) that the start of the event would be delayed by two hours, from 10:30 a.m., due to "unforeseen reasons", a source briefed on the situation told Reuters.

Infantino was on a trip to the Middle East, which included visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, alongside U.S. President Trump.

The event was originally due to start at 9:30 a.m., but on Wednesday it was delayed by an hour.