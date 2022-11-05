STATBOX-Brazil at the World Cup

Following is a statbox on Brazil at the World Cup.

FIFA Ranking: 1

Odds: 4-1

Previous tournaments:

Favourites Brazil are the only country to appear in every World Cup and the only nation to win the tournament five times. After losing at home in the final match in 1950 they won back-to-back titles in 1958 and 1962 and then made it three in Mexico in 1970 with what many consider to be the greatest team of all time. After a 24-year drought, they won again in 1994 with a brilliant Romario starring. Ronaldo took over the baton and led Brazil to two consecutive finals, losing to France in 1998 but winning the title in Japan in 2002. Since then they have disappointed, losing in the quarter-finals in 2010 and 2018, with their best result being reaching the semi-final in 2014 only to get humiliated at home with a 7-1 to Germany.

How they qualified:

Brazil qualified easily on top of the South America standings, unbeaten with 14 wins in 17 games, finishing on 45 points, six ahead of second placed Argentina. They scored 40 goals and conceded five.

Form guide:

Brazil have been outstanding under Tite, having lost only one competitive game since being knocked out of the 2018 World Cup in the quarter-finals against Belgium, although it was a tough loss against rivals Argentina in the Copa America final in Maracana in 2021. Those are the only two defeats Tite has suffered in official competitions in six years as Brazil coach.