Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

STATBOX-South Korea at the World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

STATBOX-South Korea at the World Cup

STATBOX-South Korea at the World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - South Korea v Costa Rica - Goyang Stadium, Goyang, South Korea - September 23, 2022 South Korea players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

05 Nov 2022 10:04AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2022 10:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Following is a statbox on South Korea at the World Cup.

FIFA Ranking: 28

Odds: 250-1

Previous tournaments:

South Korea are appearing at their 10th consecutive World Cup and 11th in total, having qualified for every finals since 1986. Their best performance came in 2002 when, as co-hosts with Japan, Guus Hiddink led the country to the semi-finals, where they lost to Germany. They again advanced to the knockout rounds in 2010, when they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Uruguay.

How they qualified

South Korea had few issues advancing from a relatively unchallenging group in the third phase of Asia's preliminaries, winning eight and drawing one of their first nine qualifiers to secure their place at the finals.

Form guide

South Korea have suffered inconsistent form since qualifying for the World Cup, slipping to a heavy 5-1 loss against Brazil in June while drawing with Costa Rica and defeating Cameroon in September. A second-string side lost 3-0 to Japan at the East Asian Championship in July.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.