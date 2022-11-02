STATBOX-Wales at the World Cup

(Reuters) - Following is a statbox on Wales at the World Cup.

FIFA Ranking: 19

Odds: 100-1

Previous tournaments: Wales have appeared in only one World Cup, in 1958, when they drew all three of their group stage games before sneaking into the knockouts with a playoff victory over Hungary. They were knocked out in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 defeat by eventual champions Brazil, with Pele scoring the winner.

How they qualified

Wales ended a 64-year wait for a place at the World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in a playoff final after a 2-1 victory over Austria in the last four. Rob Page's side had sealed second place in their qualifying group behind Belgium.

Form guide

After qualifying, Wales' form hit the rocks and they head to the World Cup without a win since beating Ukraine to book their spot. They finished a distant last in their Nations League group and were relegated to the second tier after home and away losses to Netherlands and Poland plus a draw and defeat versus Belgium.