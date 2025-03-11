Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Stellantis to supply vehicles for 2026 Winter Games in Italy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Stellantis to supply vehicles for 2026 Winter Games in Italy

Stellantis to supply vehicles for 2026 Winter Games in Italy
FILE PHOTO: Fiat unveils its new Panda car during the celebration of its 125th anniversary, in Turin, Italy, July 11, 2024. Reuters/Massimo Pinca/File Photo
Stellantis to supply vehicles for 2026 Winter Games in Italy
FILE PHOTO: A banner depicting the logo for Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 in Bormio which will host the alpine skiing competitions part of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026, in Bormio, Italy, January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo
Stellantis to supply vehicles for 2026 Winter Games in Italy
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Olympic rings and Spectaculars in Cortina at night, which will host the women alpine skiing competition part of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026, in Cortina, Italy, January 24, 2025. REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo
Stellantis to supply vehicles for 2026 Winter Games in Italy
FILE PHOTO: The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is displayed on media day at the 2024 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, October 14, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
11 Mar 2025 07:55PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2025 08:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, and Maserati, the Italian brands of carmaker Stellantis, will serve as automotive partners for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in northern Italy, the company and local organisers said on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Stellantis will provide the fleet of service and representative vehicles needed for the organisation and execution of the Games to the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation, the local organiser.

"Stellantis has decided to be part of a project that embraces all of Italy, supporting the values of sports and Olympism," said Jean Philippe Imparato, chief operating officer for the company's Enlarged Europe region.

The Olympics will be jointly hosted by the city of Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo next February, with five other locations being used for competition. The Paralympics will take place in March 2026.

"We are proud of this partnership that guarantees essential solutions for the organisation of the Milano Cortina 2026 Games," said Andrea Varnier, CEO of the local organisers.    

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement