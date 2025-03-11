Stellantis to supply vehicles for 2026 Winter Games in Italy

Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, and Maserati, the Italian brands of carmaker Stellantis, will serve as automotive partners for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in northern Italy, the company and local organisers said on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Stellantis will provide the fleet of service and representative vehicles needed for the organisation and execution of the Games to the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation, the local organiser.

"Stellantis has decided to be part of a project that embraces all of Italy, supporting the values of sports and Olympism," said Jean Philippe Imparato, chief operating officer for the company's Enlarged Europe region.

The Olympics will be jointly hosted by the city of Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo next February, with five other locations being used for competition. The Paralympics will take place in March 2026.

"We are proud of this partnership that guarantees essential solutions for the organisation of the Milano Cortina 2026 Games," said Andrea Varnier, CEO of the local organisers.