Sport

Stellini shocked by Spurs woeful collapse at Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 23, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur manager Cristian Stellini reacts REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 23, 2023 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 23, 2023 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shakes hands with Tottenham Hotspur manager Cristian Stellini after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
24 Apr 2023 01:05PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2023 01:05PM)
Interim manager Cristian Stellini said Tottenham Hotspur's performance in the first 25 minutes of Sunday's humiliating 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle United was perhaps "the worst" he had ever seen.

Spurs began Sunday's game with four at the back but conceded five goals in the opening 21 minutes, prompting Stellini to replace midfielder Pape Matar Sarr with defender Davinson Sanchez and revert to their usual back three.

"There are no words to explain a performance like this. The first 25 minutes were maybe the worst I have ever seen," Stellini told reporters.

"I hope that the system that we changed, to give us energy, was the wrong decision. If it was that, it's my responsibility. We played with four at the back and if this is the mistake, it's my mistake."

The victory moved Newcastle into third place with 59 points, six more than fifth-placed Spurs, who have also played a game more and host Manchester United on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

