Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Stenson named Europe's captain for 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Stenson named Europe's captain for 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome

Stenson named Europe's captain for 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome

FILE PHOTO: Golf - 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National - Guyancourt, France - September 30, 2018. Team Europe's Henrik Stenson, his wife Emma and their children celebrate after winning the Ryder Cup REUTERS/Paul Childs

15 Mar 2022 09:37PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 09:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Henrik Stenson was named Europe's captain for next year's Ryder Cup on Tuesday, becoming the first Swede to hold the position in the competition's history.

Stenson, the 2016 British Open champion, helped Europe to victory in three of his five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including the last home tournament at Le Golf National in 2018.

The 45-year-old Stenson was vice-captain to Padraig Harrington at Whistling Straits last year and will be tasked with regaining the trophy following Europe's record 19-9 defeat in Wisconsin.

"I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be the European Ryder Cup captain – it is a huge honour," Stenson said. "I got goosebumps every time I pulled on a European shirt as a player and that will be magnified in the role of captain.

"While it is great for me personally, it is also great for my country and all the players from Sweden who have played for Europe with such distinction since Joakim Haeggman became the first in 1993.

"I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned in the quest to get the Ryder Cup back in European hands."

Europe have not lost a Ryder Cup on home soil since a 15-13 defeat at The Belfry in 1993.

The Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy will host the next edition of the biennial event from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023.

Twice major winner Zach Johnson was confirmed as the United States' captain last month, with his predecessor Steve Sticker as vice-captain.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us