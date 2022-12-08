Logo
Sterling to rejoin England camp before quarter-final with France
Sterling to rejoin England camp before quarter-final with France

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - England Training - Al Wakrah SC stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - December 3, 2022 England's Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier and Raheem Sterling during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

08 Dec 2022 05:47PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 06:12PM)
AL RAYYAN, Qatar : England's Raheem Sterling will return to their World Cup base in time for the quarter-final clash with France this weekend, the FA said on Thursday, after the forward returned home following a robbery at his residence.

Sterling did not play a part in the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family.

"The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France," the FA said in a statement.

England play France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday, looking to dethrone the world champions and reach the semi-finals again after they fell at the last-four hurdle in Russia four years ago.

Sterling made two appearances in the group stages, grabbing a goal and assist in the 6-2 win over Iran in England's opener.

But he will be competing for a spot in the starting lineup with Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford - who have both scored three goals in Qatar - as well as Phil Foden.

If England go through, they will play the winners of the quarter-final between Portugal and surprise package Morocco.

Source: Reuters

