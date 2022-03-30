Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sterling steers England to 3-0 win over Ivory Coast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sterling steers England to 3-0 win over Ivory Coast

Sterling steers England to 3-0 win over Ivory Coast
Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Ivory Coast - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 29, 2022 England's Raheem Sterling scores their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sterling steers England to 3-0 win over Ivory Coast
Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Ivory Coast - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 29, 2022 England's Tyrone Mings scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Sterling steers England to 3-0 win over Ivory Coast
Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Ivory Coast - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 29, 2022 England's Tyrone Mings scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Sterling steers England to 3-0 win over Ivory Coast
Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Ivory Coast - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 29, 2022 England's Jude Bellingham in action with Ivory Coast's Emmanuel Agbadou and Badra Ali Sangare REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sterling steers England to 3-0 win over Ivory Coast
Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Ivory Coast - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 29, 2022 England's Harry Kane in action with Ivory Coast's Jean Michael Seri Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
30 Mar 2022 05:01AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 05:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : England cruised to a 3-0 win over a 10-man Ivory Coast in an international friendly on Tuesday, set on their way by Raheem Sterling who created a goal for Ollie Watkins on his first start for his country and then scored the second himself.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Sterling, wearing the captain's arm band, battled to recover the ball before jinking past Serge Aurier and crossing for Watkins to tap in from close range for his second England goal.

Aurier picked up two yellow cards in quick succession, reducing the visitors to 10 men in the 40th minute, a few minutes before Sterling turned in a cross from Jack Grealish.

In the second half, Ivory Coast tried to hold their defensive line and not concede more goals but England defender Tyrone Mings sealed the win with almost the last touch of the game when he scored with a header from a Phil Foden corner.

England manager Gareth Southgate had made 10 changes from the side that beat Switzerland 2-1 in another friendly on Saturday, giving a first start to defender Tyrick Mitchell as well as Watkins.

But his hopes of giving a real test to his less-used players ahead of the World Cup in Qatar went out of the window when Aurier was sent off.

"I wanted (Aurier) to stay on because it's a friendly and you get more from playing against 11," Grealish told Sky Sports. "I think it would have been more of a challenge for us. I said to the referee 'come on!'"

Ivory Coast manager Patrice Beaumelle was critical of his skipper.

"He's a captain and now he is a mature player and he has to lead the group," Beaumelle said. "So when you leave the group like that at Wembley Stadium against England, all the team is finished."

He said striker Wilfried Zaha missed the game after picking up a hamstring injury during Ivory Coast's 2-1 friendly defeat to France last Friday and had returned to his English Premier League club Crystal Palace.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football World Cup

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us