Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Stifling Pakistan heat is no sweat for West Indies, says skipper
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Stifling Pakistan heat is no sweat for West Indies, says skipper

Stifling Pakistan heat is no sweat for West Indies, says skipper

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v West Indies - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 4, 2019 West Indies' Nicholas Pooran fumbles a catch Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

08 Jun 2022 02:03PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 02:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LAHORE : Delayed starts, extra breaks and ice collars are some of the measures being taken to help players beat the heat in Pakistan's one-day series against West Indies but visiting skipper Nicholas Pooran is not overly concerned about the conditions in Multan.

The sides begin a three-match series later on Wednesday in one of Pakistan's hottest cities, with temperatures likely to hover around 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) on all three days.

The series could not be played in December due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the West Indies camp and was shifted out of Rawalpindi last month following political rallies in nearby Islamabad.

The matches will start at 1600 local time (1100 GMT) and the Pakistan Cricket Board is providing ice collars, vests, and extra water breaks, cricket website ESPNcricinfo reported.

However, West Indies captain Pooran was not too worried about the conditions after the team's first practice session on Tuesday.

"Hopefully it doesn't affect us. Coming from the Caribbean, it is quite similar, so I think we'll be alright," he said.

"The guys are coping well, the medical team is doing everything to keep us protected.

"You can't see the future, but I don't think the heat will be too much of a problem after what I saw this afternoon."

West Indies added all-rounder Keemo Paul to their squad on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us