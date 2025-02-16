Stirling shines as Ireland beat Zimbabwe to level ODI series

Ireland levelled their one-day international series against hosts Zimbabwe after winning Sunday’s second match at the Harare Sports Club by six wickets.

Captain Paul Stirling made 89 and Curtis Campher 63 as Ireland reached 249-4 in reply to Zimbabwe’s total of 245 to claim victory with eight balls to spare.

Wessly Madhevere top-scored with 61 for the hosts, who were put into bat after Ireland won the toss.

Zimbabwe won the first game of the series at the same venue by 49 runs and the sides will play a decider on Tuesday.

