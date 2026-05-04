'Stoked' Kerr claims Chelsea goalscoring record with WSL strike

May 4 : Australia striker Sam Kerr claimed another record when she scored her 64th goal for Chelsea on Sunday to become the club's leading goalscorer in the Women's Super League (WSL).

The 32-year-old rose to head home a Niamh Charles cross in the 13th minute of Chelsea's 3-1 win over Leicester City at King Power stadium, moving ahead of Fran Kirby on the list of goalscorers for the eight-times WSL champions.

"I'm absolutely stoked to break ... the record, it feels amazing to be in the same category as some of those players," Kerr said in a message to fans on the club's social media.

"But I'm absolutely honoured and it's been amazing to score 64 goals in front of all of you - let's finish off the season strong."

Kerr is Australia's all time leading goalscorer with 75 in 139 internationals and she won the WSL's golden boot in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with tallies of 21 and 20 goals.