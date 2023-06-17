Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Stokes gets prized wicket of Smith after Broad brace, putting England in command
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Stokes gets prized wicket of Smith after Broad brace, putting England in command

Stokes gets prized wicket of Smith after Broad brace, putting England in command
Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 17, 2023 England's Ben Stokes appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of Australia's Steven Smith Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Stokes gets prized wicket of Smith after Broad brace, putting England in command
Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 17, 2023 Australia's Steven Smith walks after losing his wicket lbw off the bowling of England's Ben Stokes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Stokes gets prized wicket of Smith after Broad brace, putting England in command
Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 17, 2023 England's Jonny Bairstow takes a catch to dismiss Australia's Marnus Labuschagne off the bowling of England's Stuart Broad Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
17 Jun 2023 08:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, England : Ben Stokes secured the prized wicket of Australia talisman Steve Smith, after Stuart Broad had earlier taken two wickets in two balls, leaving the tourists on 78-3 at lunch on day two of the first Ashes test, trailing England by 315 runs.

Saturday's overcast conditions at Edgbaston favoured swing bowlers, movement that opener David Warner could not handle as he played onto his stumps having scored nine - falling to Broad for the 15th time in his test career.

Not done there, veteran Broad swung another into Marnus Labuschagne the very next ball, catching the edge of the top-ranked test cricketer's bat, with the catch brilliantly taken by Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps.

Having inflicted Labuschagne's first-ever golden duck in international test cricket, Broad could not complete the perfect hat-trick, with Smith coming in and steadying the ship as he often does for his country.

Alongside Usman Khawaja, Smith helped Australia recover well and they looked to be heading into the lunch break without further loss, only for England skipper Stokes to trap Smith leg before wicket for 16.

The moment was doubly sweet for Stokes as it had not been clear prior to the series whether he would be fit enough to bowl much given the knee problems he had suffered in the run-up.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.