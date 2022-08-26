Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Stokes helps England open up lead over South Africa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Stokes helps England open up lead over South Africa

Stokes helps England open up lead over South Africa

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England Press Conference - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 24, 2022 England's Ben Stokes during a press conference Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

26 Aug 2022 08:20PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2022 08:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : England reached 212 for five and a lead of 61 runs by lunch on the second day of the second test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Friday.

South African quick bowler Anrich Nortje struck twice to remove both England's overnight batsmen during an outstanding opening spell in the morning session.

Jonny Bairstow fell one run short of his half century, with Nortje adding reverse swing to his top pace and the Yorkshireman edging to Sarel Erwee at first slip.

Another fine delivery ended the solid contribution of 38 from under-scrutiny England opening batsman Zak Crawley, with Nortje's perfect line inducing an edge to keeper Kyle Verreynne.

That meant England were on 147-5, still four runs behind South Africa's first innings total. But skipper Ben Stokes (34) and Ben Foakes (33) then batted positively before lunch to begin building the lead.

Stokes showed his intent by hitting spinner Simon Harmer over mid-wicket for six, while Keshav Maharaj had an lbw decision against Foakes go in his favour only for it to be overturned on review.

South Africa lead the three test series 1-0 after their victory in the opening match at Lords.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.