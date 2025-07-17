Logo
Stokes' long bowling spells v India a great sign for England, says Root
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - International Test Match Series - Third Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 13, 2025 England's Ben Stokes in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Third Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 12, 2025 England's Ben Stokes celebrates with Joe Root after taking the wicket of India's Nitish Kumar Reddy, caught out by Jamie Smith Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
17 Jul 2025 01:46PM
Ben Stokes' lengthy bowling spells against India in the third test shows the England all-rounder has full confidence in his body after coming through injury layoffs, batter Joe Root said.

The England captain bowled 44 overs at Lord's, the most of any bowler in the match, and took five wickets to guide the hosts to a 22-run victory and 2-1 lead in the five-match series. He contributed 44 and 33 runs and was named player of the match.

The 34-year-old underwent a successful operation on a torn hamstring in December before undergoing a physical fitness programme during which he lost 10 kg.

"He's just desperate to be the man and make things happen," former skipper Root told BBC Sport.

"Incredible effort to be able to do that. I was just panicking that he wasn't going to make it through the game after a couple of bad injuries but he clearly trusts his body now.

"It's a great sign for us moving forward. I mean it really is isn't it, because that's back to his best."

The fourth test begins on July 23 at Old Trafford.

Source: Reuters
