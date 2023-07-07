Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Stokes rescue act needed again as England wickets fall in morning session
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Stokes rescue act needed again as England wickets fall in morning session

Stokes rescue act needed again as England wickets fall in morning session
Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - July 7, 2023 England's Ben Stokes reacts after being hit by a ball bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Stokes rescue act needed again as England wickets fall in morning session
Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - July 7, 2023 England's Ben Stokes reacts after being hit by a ball bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Stokes rescue act needed again as England wickets fall in morning session
Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - July 7, 2023 England's Ben Stokes during a drinks break Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Stokes rescue act needed again as England wickets fall in morning session
Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - England v Australia - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - July 7, 2023 England's Ben Stokes reacts after being hit by a ball bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
07 Jul 2023 08:17PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEEDS, England : England's hopes once again lay with Ben Stokes as the captain remained at the crease following the morning session on day two of the third Ashes test on Friday, with the hosts struggling on 142-7 at lunch, trailing Australia by 121 runs.

On his home ground, Joe Root edged through to the slips off the second ball of the day without adding to his overnight score of 19, before another Yorkshireman, Jonny Bairstow (12), was out moments later, gifting Australia another catch.

Stokes, whose incredible century at Lord's in the second test was in vain as England fell 2-0 behind in the series, appeared to be visibly uncomfortable with his troublesome knee injury, but soldiered on to stem the flow of wickets.

Alongside the recalled Moeen Ali, the pair put together a partnership of 44 at a steady scoring rate, before the returning spinner wildly hooked the ball straight to Steve Smith to give Australia captain Pat Cummins his fourth wicket of the innings.

Chris Woakes (10) tried to up the ante with some big shots, but got a top edge through to wicket keeper Alex Carey on the last ball before lunch to leave the hosts seven down and staring down the barrel of another defeat.

Trailing by such a margin, in a match England have to win to prevent Australia retaining the Ashes with two matches to spare, another captain's innings in the afternoon session is needed to keep alive home hopes.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.