Stokes weighing England captaincy future after nightclub incident - reports

June 10 : England captain Ben Stokes is considering his leadership future following his involvement in a nightclub incident that has prompted an investigation by the country's cricket board (ECB), according to media reports on Tuesday.

• On Monday, the ECB said Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson were under investigation.

• The incident - the details of which have not been disclosed - occurred in the early hours of Monday after England’s victory over New Zealand in the first test at Lord’s.

• On Tuesday, ESPNcricinfo reported Stokes would meet with his advisors on Wednesday to decide on his future.

• Stokes was previously involved in a 2017 incident outside a Bristol nightclub that led to an affray charge. He missed the 2017-18 Ashes tour before being cleared the following summer.

• After England's squad faced scrutiny earlier this year for their behaviour during a 4-1 Ashes series defeat, ECB chief executive Richard Gould said in January that players would be subject to stricter measures, including a midnight curfew.

• The second test of the three-match series against New Zealand begins on June 17 at The Oval.