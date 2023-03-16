Logo
Stolen image of Everton chairman found in canal
16 Mar 2023 11:33PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 11:33PM)
Everton may have boosted their Premier League survival hopes of late but the club's ownership are still in troubled waters with the fans after a stolen sign with the image of chairman Bill Kenwright on it was found in a canal in Liverpool on Thursday.

The sign was part of a timeline of the club that ran around the perimeter wall of Goodison Park and was thought to be removed on Saturday on the eve of Everton's 1-0 Premier League win over Brentford.

"We spotted an object at the bottom of the canal and took it out. It didn't look like a sign at first but by the time we removed it, there was Bill looking up at us," a spokesperson from Stanley Flight Volunteers of the Canal & River Trust told the Liverpool ECHO.

Supporters have called for the club's board to be sacked with Everton fighting relegation for a second successive season.

The club said on Jan 14, that the board had been instructed not to attend the Premier League fixture against Southampton because of a "real and credible threat to their safety and security".

Everton are 15th in the league standings with 25 points, one above the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

