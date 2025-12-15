Stolz stakes claim as medal favourite for Milano-Cortina in speed skating World Cup qualifiers

Dec 15 : The first four events of the 2025-26 ISU Speed Skating World Cup, which served as qualifiers for Milano-Cortina, concluded on Sunday, with Jordan Stolz reaffirming his status as a multiple-medal contender for the Winter Olympics.

The 21-year-old American dominated the sprint distances, topping the points rankings (SOQCP) in the men's 500 metres, 1,000m and 1,500m, while setting several track records along the way.

He capped his year with a breakthrough victory in the mass start at Hamar, the fourth stage, claiming his first World Cup gold in the discipline. The win secured one of two quota places for the U.S. and put him in contention for a fourth event at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium.

Among his challengers, Dutch sprinter Jenning de Boo impressed with podium finishes in the 500m and 1,000m, while Poland's Damian Zurek consistently placed in the top three in the same distances. Both look poised to test Stolz in Milan.

In the long distances, France's Timothy Loubineaud stunned the field by smashing the men's 5,000m world record in Salt Lake City. His performances have positioned him strongly in the 5,000m, 10,000m and mass start, marking him as one of the breakout skaters of the season.

Metodej Jilek, 19, also proved a revelation for the Czech Republic, winning the 10,000m in Heerenveen and breaking a 16-year-old track record in the 5,000m at Hamar. He leads the points charts in both long distances and is also in contention for the 1,500m and mass start.

In the men's team pursuit, the U.S. swept the season, with the Netherlands finishing second. Norway managed to secure its quota place only via the time ranking (SOQCT), despite being the reigning Olympic champions.

On the women's side, Femke Kok dominated the 500m and delivered strong performances in the 1,000m. Defending Olympic 500m champion Erin Jackson remained competitive, claiming silver in Salt Lake City and staying in contention in the 1,000m.

Canada's Ivanie Blondin also enjoyed a strong season, winning a medal in the 1,500m and mass start. Alongside Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann, she helped Canada dominate the women's team pursuit, and finished the World Cup season ranked number one in points.

The reigning Olympic champions look well-placed to defend their team pursuit title in Milan, with Japan again their closest challengers.

"To put down some solid performances ... gives us a lot of confidence in the strategy we are using and the work that we have done," Weidemann was quoted as saying on the Speed Skating Canada website after they won team pursuit gold at Hamar.

"There are four or five teams that are really strong and have the chance to be on the podium at the Olympics, and we're trying to keep the pressure on them. It's going to be a good fight that's for sure."

Inzell will host the final 2025-26 World Cup stop from January 23 to 25, before the spotlight shifts to Milano-Cortina in February.