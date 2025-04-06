Logo
Sport

Stomach problem costs Sainz 20,000 euros for anthem breach
Sport

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - April 6, 2025 Williams' Carlos Sainz Jr., Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg, Haas' Esteban Ocon and Alpine's Jack Doohan in action during the race REUTERS/Manami Yamada

06 Apr 2025 05:56PM
SUZUKA, Japan :Williams driver Carlos Sainz was fined 20,000 euros ($21,910), with half suspended, after he was late for the national anthem at Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix due to a "stomach issue".

Stewards noted that the penalty guidelines stated a fine of 60,000 euros for the offence but recognised the Spaniard's discomfort in mitigation.

"The driver stated that just prior to the anthem, he experienced discomfort due a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid," they said, adding that a doctor had confirmed the issue and provided medication.

"Notwithstanding the above, displaying respect for the national anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the anthem by the required time," the stewards added.

"Hence a penalty similar to that imposed for a similar breach in Canada in 2024 is imposed."

Sainz had started the race in 15th place after a three-place grid drop for impeding the Ferrari of seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton in qualifying. The Spaniard finished the race in 14th.

($1 = 0.9128 euros)

Source: Reuters
