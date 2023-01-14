Logo
Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Stosur to retire after Australian Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Australia - 17/1/14
Women's Singles - Australia's Sam Stosur in action during her third round match
Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason O'Brien
Livepic

14 Jan 2023 10:46PM (Updated: 14 Jan 2023 11:01PM)
Former US Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday (Jan 14) said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.

Ahead of last year's Australian Open, the 38-year-old said that she would focus only on doubles.

Stosur beat Serena Williams in the US Open final in 2011 and was a runner-up in the French Open a year earlier. She has enjoyed greater success while partnering other players, winning four Grand Slams in women's doubles and three in mixed doubles.

"I feel so happy and grateful to have the opportunity to finish playing at my favourite slam – my home slam – in front of my Aussie fans, friends and family," Stosur wrote in a post on Instagram.

"For now, I'm looking forward to getting on the court one last time in front of my amazing fans, who are the reason I go out there and play the sport I love, and enjoying this wonderful ride one last time."

Stosur will play in the women's doubles at the Jan 16-29 Australian Open alongside France's Alize Cornet, as well as the mixed doubles with compatriot Matthew Ebden.

Source: Reuters

