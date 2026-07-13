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Strasbourg appoint Oliveira as head coach following O'Neil's departure
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Strasbourg appoint Oliveira as head coach following O'Neil's departure

Strasbourg appoint Oliveira as head coach following O'Neil's departure

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP v Famalicao - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - February 15, 2026 Famalicao coach Hugo Oliveira reacts REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes/File Photo

13 Jul 2026 04:24PM
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July 13 : Racing Strasbourg have appointed Hugo Oliveira as their new head coach, the Ligue 1 club has announced.

The Portuguese replaces Gary O'Neil, who led Strasbourg to an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1 and the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League before returning to England to join Ipswich Town.

Oliveira arrives from Portuguese top-flight side Famalicao, where he guided the club to a fifth-placed finish in the 2025-26 season.

Before taking charge at Famalicao, Oliveira spent seven years in the Premier League as a member of Marco Silva's coaching staff at Fulham, Everton, Hull City and Watford. 

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He also served as the goalkeeping coach with Portugal's national team from 2009 to 2011 and held the same role at Benfica between 2011 and 2016.

Strasbourg begin their Ligue 1 season against Marseille on August 21.

Source: Reuters
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