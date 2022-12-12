Logo
Stray Qatar cat heads to England after being adopted by Walker and Stones
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - England depart from Qatar after losing their quarter final match against France - Al Wakrah, Qatar - December 11, 2022 England's Kyle Walker leaves the hotel REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - England depart from Qatar after losing their quarter final match against France - Al Wakrah, Qatar - December 11, 2022 England's John Stones leaves the hotel REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
12 Dec 2022 08:05AM (Updated: 12 Dec 2022 08:05AM)
England's hopes of lifting the World Cup might have been dashed but Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and John Stones did not want to leave Qatar completely empty handed - hence they will be taking home a stray cat befriended by the team at their training base.

England came up short against France on Saturday, who clinched a gutsy 2-1 quarter-final win.

The cat, who Stones named Dave, will have to spend four months in quarantine before he can be re-united with the City duo.

"He was just there one day, so we’ve just adopted him, me and Stonesy,” Walker told the FA’s official media channel.

"Dave is welcome to the table ... Some people really don’t like the cat, but I love him."

"First day we got there ... Dave pops out,” Stones added.

"Every night he sat there waiting for his food."

Source: Reuters

