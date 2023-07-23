Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Striker Boniface leaves Union for Leverkusen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Striker Boniface leaves Union for Leverkusen

23 Jul 2023 02:35AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nigeria Forward Victor Boniface will be leaving Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise to join Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Saturday.

Leverkusen did not give any more details, but German media said the 22-year-old had joined for a transfer fee of about 20 million euros ($22.25 million).

Boniface scored six goals in the Europa League last season, one of which was against Leverkusen in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

"He will help us improve the quality of our squad for the large number of games in the Bundesliga, DFB Cup and the Europa League," Leverkusen sporting managing director Simon Rolfes said.

Leverkusen finished in sixth place in the league and secured a spot in the Europa League group stage.

($1 = 0.8990 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.