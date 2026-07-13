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Striker Sorloth faces online abuse after Norway's exit from World Cup
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Striker Sorloth faces online abuse after Norway's exit from World Cup

Striker Sorloth faces online abuse after Norway's exit from World Cup

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Quarter Final - Norway v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 11, 2026 Norway's Alexander Sorloth and Jorgen Strand Larsen look dejected after the match as Norway are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Mike Segar

13 Jul 2026 08:48PM
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July 13 : Norway forward Alexander Sorloth has received severe online abuse following the team's World Cup quarter-final exit against England on Saturday, manager Stale Solbakken said.

The abuse started after Sorloth opted to shoot instead of passing to an unmarked Erling Haaland during a crucial two-on-one counter-attack while Norway were leading 1-0. His shot was blocked and England equalised minutes later, going on to win 2-1 after extra time.

Sorloth's partner, Lena Selnes, shared screenshots on Instagram revealing a barrage of hostile messages, including comments urging the striker to take his own life.

"It is tragic," Solbakken told a press conference in Miami. "That is the world we live in. I tell the boys to stay away from social media, especially on days like this."

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"There is nothing more to say about it other than it is completely devoid of sense on every possible level."

Sorloth, 30, who plays for Atletico Madrid, defended his decision after the match, explaining that England defender John Stones had closed down the passing lane to Haaland.

"The only thing I wanted to do in that situation was to pass to Erling," Sorloth said. "But it felt like the pass wasn't there, so I went to shoot."

Source: Reuters
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