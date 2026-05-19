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Striker Stewart included in Scotland squad
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Striker Stewart included in Scotland squad

Striker Stewart included in Scotland squad

Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Scotland Training - Oriam, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - June 6, 2022 Scotland's Ross Stewart during training REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

19 May 2026 06:28PM
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May 19 : Scotland's first World Cup squad for 28 years was unveiled by coach Steve Clarke on Tuesday with a return for Southampton striker Ross Stewart after a four-year absence.

Stewart's inclusion after scoring 11 goals in 33 games for Southampton this season was widely predicted although Clarke did spring some other surprises.

Heart of Midlothian keeper Craig Gordon, aged 43, has made the squad as one of the three goalkeeping options while teenager Findlay Curtis, who has been on loan at Kilmarnock from Rangers, will also be on the plane.

Scotland have qualified for their first World Cup since 1998 and are in Group C along with Brazil, Morocco and Haiti.

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Squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly.

Defenders: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney.

Midfielders: Ryan Christie, Findlay Curtis, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst, Lawrence Shankland, Ross Stewart.

Source: Reuters
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