Striker Tadic to leave Ajax upon request

Serbian striker Dusan Tadic will leave Ajax Amsterdam immediately following his own request, the Eredivisie club said on Friday.

The 34-year-old arrived at Ajax from Southampton at the start of the 2018-19 season.

He went on to win three league titles and lifted the Dutch Cup twice. He made a total of 241 appearances for the club and found the back of the net 105 times.

"The decision to leave the club has been a very hard one to make. However, I believe this is the right moment," Tadic said in a statement.

"I will forever be an Ajax player and hope to return to Amsterdam soon, in a different role as coach."

Tadic did not specify his immediate plans after leaving the club.

Feyenoord won the Dutch league title last season, finishing 13 points ahead of Ajax in third. PSV Eindhoven were runners-up and claimed the last Champions League qualification place.