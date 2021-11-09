Striker Wu disappointed not to play in front of Chinese fans

HONG KONG : Espanyol striker Wu Lei believes restrictions preventing China from playing their World Cup qualifiers in front of their own fans have deprived the team of important help in their bid to qualify for Qatar 2022.

China have not been able to play on home soil during the final phase of Asia's qualifiers due to stringent coronavirus quarantine regulations imposed by the government on all overseas arrivals.

As a result, coach Li Tie and the team have been forced to hold their home games in the Middle East, with Doha and then Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates serving as their playing base.

"The home advantage is very important and the support from our fans could be very helpful for us," Spain-based Wu said, according to the Xinhua news agency.

"Obviously, it's very disappointing that we can't play at home but the only thing in our mind is to play the matches well.

"Sharjah is a lucky place for me."

The former Shanghai SIPG forward scored three times in three games in the second round of qualifying in the Emirati city and struck twice when the Chinese defeated Vietnam in Sharjah in October during the final phase of the preliminaries.

But while Wu has done well in the UAE, China's World Cup campaign has been less impressive.

Li's side are trying to book the country's first World Cup appearance since China's debut qualification in 2002 but, with the team six points outside the automatic berths after four games, time is running out.

The Chinese are in fifth place in Group B and meet Oman on Thursday before taking on Australia five days later in games that should have been played at home.

"Our team is under great pressure recently," said Wu.

"I think we all can deal with the stress well as professional players. We need to focus on ourselves and do the right things.

"It's not the time to talk about the group table. No matter which opponent we face, we must fight for a win."

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Robert Birsel)