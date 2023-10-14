Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Stroll apologises to FIA and given written warning
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Stroll apologises to FIA and given written warning

Stroll apologises to FIA and given written warning

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - September 16, 2023 Aston Martin's Lance Stroll in action during practice REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo

14 Oct 2023 12:19AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll has apologised to Formula One's governing body for his behaviour at last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix and been given a written warning, the FIA said on Friday.

A spokesman said the 24-year-old Canadian driver, son of team owner Lawrence, had apologised to the FIA's compliance officer.

"The compliance officer has noted this apology and issued a written warning, reminding Lance of his responsibilities as a competitor bound by the FIA code of ethics and other FIA ethical and conduct guidelines set forth by the sporting regulations," he added.

"The FIA maintains a zero-tolerance stance against misconduct and condemns any actions that may lead to physical harassment."

Stroll failed to progress beyond the first phase of qualifying in Qatar and was seen throwing his steering wheel out of the car in the garage and shoving trainer Henry Howe.

Howe was trying to direct Stroll to the FIA garage for a mandatory weigh-in, with drivers obliged to go via the pitlane rather than the paddock.

Stroll also criticised penalties he received for track limits violations in Sunday's race and was outspoken about the extreme weather conditions.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.