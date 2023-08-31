Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Stroll is down on points but not performance, says Krack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Stroll is down on points but not performance, says Krack

Stroll is down on points but not performance, says Krack
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps, Spa, Belgium - July 30, 2023 Aston Martin's Lance Stroll arrives ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
Stroll is down on points but not performance, says Krack
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 19, 2022 Aston Martin Team principal Mike Krack REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
31 Aug 2023 10:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONZA, Italy : Formula One is always awash with rumours but Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack had to laugh when he heard the one suggesting his Canadian driver Lance Stroll might quit to become a professional tennis player.

The story, Krack assured Reuters at the Italian Grand Prix on Thursday, was nonsense - Stroll and team mate Fernando Alonso will remain next year - but also reflected a wider misunderstanding.

Stroll, 24, started the season with broken wrists from a cycling accident and has so far been eclipsed by his 42-year-old team mate, who is third overall and has scored 121 points more from 13 of 22 races.

While double world champion Alonso has been on the podium seven times in 2023, including three second places, Stroll has a best finish of fourth.

The Canadian is the son of the team's billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, however, and therefore generally assumed to have a safe seat for as long as he wants rather than being in any danger of the sack.

Krack said the gap between his drivers was in points and not performance, and Stroll was not lacking in motivation or commitment.

There was no indication he might walk away.

"I have to laugh. You read that and go ‘what?’," he said of the tennis story that was also swiftly dismissed by Stroll last weekend.

"At the same time I have a driver who is in meetings with his engineers and trying to understand the car better, trying to improve, going in the simulator afterwards and coming back and having more analysis.

"Obviously there is a media narrative dynamic and there is the reality in the team and they are not compatible at the moment," said the Luxemburger.

"What we see is completely different. We see a hard worker, someone who is really pushing to perform."

Krack said the team had to take responsibility for Stroll failing to score in last Sunday's rain-hit Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

"I think he would have been fighting for a good points score or a very good result and we didn’t materialize that. We were not decisive enough in that period of the race and that unfortunately helps these stories," he added.

"We have had some unfortunate situations with Lance, we had some situations where we didn’t do a good job and we didn’t have these with Fernando.

"I think we have a much more balanced view on the whole dynamic, because we have seen it last year with (now-retired) Sebastian (Vettel) that Lance could easily match (him). There is no reason why this is not possible now."

Krack said Stroll, now in his seventh season in Formula One, had the respect of his peers and had built that through his racing career.

"There is this perception about Lawrence and about Lance which we do not see. But it is normal that these kind of stories come up," he added of those who still see Stroll as a rich kid whose father bought a team for him.

"He (Lance) was helped but others have help as well. You do not manage without help to get yourself through the ranks of F4, F3, F2. It’s become too difficult these days. Whatever category you are in, it is never easy to win and he has done that."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.