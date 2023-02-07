Logo
Struggling Hoffenheim sack manager Breitenreiter
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - October 22, 2022 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim coach Andre Breitenreiter before the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker

07 Feb 2023 03:25AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 03:59AM)
TSG Hoffenheim have parted ways with manager Andre Breitenreiter, the Bundesliga side announced on Monday, after a poor run of form that has left the team in a relegation battle.

Hoffenheim have only picked up seven points from 13 games and are 14th in the league standings with 19 points, three above the relegation playoff spot.

The 49-year-old Breitenreiter joined Hoffenheim in May last year and lead the team in 22 competitive matches.

"In Andre, we signed a coach who enjoyed a high degree of acceptance from day one, not only from the team but also from the entire staff, our employees at the office and all our fans and partners," said TSG director of football Alexander Rosen.

"We thank him for the amiable collaboration and the many positive moments, especially at the beginning of our time together."

Breitenreiter has previously coached Hannover 96, Schalke 04 and Swiss Super League side FC Zurich.

Source: Reuters

