Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Struggling Ipswich secure shock win at Bournemouth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Struggling Ipswich secure shock win at Bournemouth

Struggling Ipswich secure shock win at Bournemouth
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - April 2, 2025 Ipswich Town's Ben Johnson in action with AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Struggling Ipswich secure shock win at Bournemouth
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - April 2, 2025 AFC Bournemouth's David Brooks in action with Ipswich Town's Conor Townsend Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Struggling Ipswich secure shock win at Bournemouth
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - April 2, 2025 Ipswich Town's Conor Townsend in action with AFC Bournemouth's David Brooks REUTERS/Ian Walton
03 Apr 2025 04:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BOURNEMOUTH, England :Relegation-threatened Ipswich Town secured a shock 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday, three days after the hosts lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Bournemouth started brightly, with Evanilson and Antoine Semenyo going close, but Ipswich took the lead in the 34th minute when midfielder Julio Enciso's incisive through ball found Nathan Broadhead who slotted home.

After the break, Ipswich goalkeeper Alex Palmer denied Alex Scott and Ryan Christie before the visitors doubled their advantage on the hour mark when Liam Delap latched onto a clinical cross from Conor Townsend.

Bournemouth reduced the deficit seven minutes later when Evanilson pounced on the rebound from Lewis Cook's shot but they could not find an equaliser and dropped to 10th in the table on 44 points. Ipswich are 18th on 20 points.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement