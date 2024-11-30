Leicester City name Van Nistelrooy as new coach

:Leicester City have appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager to replace Steve Cooper on a contract until June 2027, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Cooper was sacked with Leicester hovering two points above the relegation zone, and the club moved quickly to appoint Van Nistelrooy, who was assistant manager at Manchester United and took interim charge when Erik ten Hag was sacked last month.

Leicester sacked Cooper on Sunday after 157 days in charge following a 2-1 loss to Chelsea that left them 16th in the standings with 10 points.

The announcement comes two weeks after Van Nistelrooy left his role as interim coach at United, where he led the side to three victories and a draw in all competitions.

The 48-year-old Dutchman left Old Trafford after the arrival of Ruben Amorim as the new permanent manager despite expressing his interest in remaining at Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy had previously coached PSV Eindhoven during the 2022-23 season where he won the Dutch Cup before joining Ten Hag's staff as an assistant coach in July.

Leicester's next match is at Brentford on Saturday, with caretaker manager Ben Dawson anticipated to lead the team.