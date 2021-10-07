Logo
Struggling Levante appoint Pereira as manager
07 Oct 2021 04:59PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 04:58PM)
Levante have appointed Spaniard Javier Pereira as Paco Lopez's successor until June 2022 with an option for two more years, the LaLiga club said in a statement https://www.levanteud.com/es/info/javier-pereira-se-convierte-en-entrenador-del-levante-ud on Thursday.

Levante sacked Lopez on Sunday following their 1-0 defeat at Mallorca a day earlier - making him the first LaLiga managerial casualty of the campaign - with the winless club third from bottom with four points from eight games.

Pereira previously managed Deportivo Alaves and had spells as an assistant at a number of teams including Levante from 2011-13. He was last in charge of Chinese Super League side Henan Songshan Longmen.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

