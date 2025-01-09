Struggling Luton part ways with manager Edwards

Manager Rob Edwards has left Luton Town by mutual agreement after two years in charge, the Championship side said on Thursday.

Edwards, who took over in November 2022, led Luton to promotion to the Premier League in his debut season. The club, however, were relegated back to the second-tier Championship last year, and currently sit 20th in the league, two points above the relegation zone.

"The current campaign back in the Championship has clearly not progressed as anticipated, and after holding amicable talks following Monday’s defeat at QPR, the board and Rob have agreed to part with immediate effect," Luton said in a statement.

Assistant managers Richie Kyle and Paul Trollope will take charge of the team on an interim basis, aided by chief recruitment officer Mick Harford, the statement added.

Luton, who are on a four-match losing streak, will visit Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.