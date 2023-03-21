Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Struggling Sevilla sack Sampaoli
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Struggling Sevilla sack Sampaoli

Struggling Sevilla sack Sampaoli

Argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli joined Sevilla in October in a second stint (Photo: AFP/OZAN KOSE)

21 Mar 2023 06:13PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2023 06:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli was sacked as coach of struggling Sevilla on Tuesday (Mar 21), with the club just off the relegation zone.

"Sevilla FC have terminated the contract with its coach, Jorge Sampaoli, after the team's defeat in Getafe, which has once again left the team on the verge of relegation places," the club said in a statement.

The former Chile and Argentina coach joined Sevilla in October, in a second stint, but the club has failed to shake off its disappointing mid-table form.

Sevilla sit 13th in La Liga on 28 points, two off Getafe and Almeria, who currently occupy two of the three relegation spots.

Sevilla will face Manchester United in next month's quarter-finals of the Europa League, a competition the club has won a record six times.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.