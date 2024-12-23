Struggling Southampton's draw at Fulham could mark turning point

Southampton's point at Fulham on Sunday, under the watchful eye of new manager Ivan Juric, could be a turning point for the bottom placed club, interim manager Simon Rusk suggested after their resilient defensive performance at Craven Cottage.

They held out for a morale-boosting goalless draw which took their season's tally to six points, although they remain firmly rooted to the foot of the Premier League.

But Rusk, who took charge of Saints' two matches this week in the wake of last Sunday’s firing of Russell Martin, believes there are signs of hope for the new manager to work with.

"Credit to the group, I thought they were defensively really solid today, hard to break down, and the work rate and commitment and their team spirit I thought was top drawer today," said Rusk.

"Hopefully that could be a really positive catalyst for them moving forwards. We're the first team to get a clean sheet here in the Premier League (this season), so I think that's excellent.

"Again, that can be a great thing for the players, you know, building their confidence and their identity moving forward.”

ACHIEVEMENT

The fact that Fulham had not failed to score in a match since the opening day of the season made it even more of an achievement for beleaguered Southampton.

"I think for us to firstly take a point away from home in the Premier League is always excellent, and we were pushing at the end with a few set pieces and asked a few questions. I think that's excellent and the lads can hold on to that," added Rusk.

"That solidity is something every team needs and if you're delivering clean sheets, or close to it every week, and we can create a little bit more of a footprint in terms of attacking the goal, which the players have shown this year they can be capable of, then hopefully that can be the right balance."

Juric will take charge of his first game on Boxing Day at home to West Ham United and has already laid out what he thinks is needed.

“It's important that we get some points and then with the work we can do it much better,” the former Croatia international told the club’s website at the weekend.

“My hope is next game, and the other games before the new year, we'll take the points and then we have a chance to stay in the Premier League.”

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)