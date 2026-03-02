Struggling Spurs lose 2-1 at Fulham

LONDON, March 1 : Struggling Tottenham Hotspur stretched their Premier League winless run to 10 games with a 2-1 defeat at cross-town London rivals Fulham on Sunday that left them still in danger of the drop.

Four points clear of 18th-placed West Ham United, Tottenham left Craven Cottage ever more in a relegation scrap after another derby disappointment following last week's 4-1 home thrashing by leaders Arsenal.

Harry Wilson opened the scoring in the seventh minute for Fulham, the goal given after a VAR review for a possible foul on Radu Dragusin. There was nothing controversial about Fulham's second, lashed in by Alex Iwobi in the 34th with the ball swerving past Guglielmo Vicario and into the net off the inside left post.

Richarlison pulled a goal back with a 66th-minute header, eight minutes after coming on as a substitute, to set up a nervy finish but the hosts should have put the match to bed by then with missed chances and vital saves from Vicario.

Fulham are ninth, level with Everton on 40 points and still pushing for a place in Europe next season.

Spurs, who did not manage a shot on target until Richarlison's goal, stayed 16th.

Given plenty of space by the visitors, Fulham could have been 3-0 up six minutes after the break when Emile Smith Rowe sent a shot across goal and just wide of the post with Vicario beaten.

Vicario then made a vital save from the ever lively Rowe at close range in the 62nd.