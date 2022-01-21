Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Struggling St Etienne sign Mangala
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Struggling St Etienne sign Mangala

Struggling St Etienne sign Mangala

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - November 8, 2020 Valencia's Eliaquim Mangala and teammtes players during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Juan Medina

21 Jan 2022 05:18AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 05:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Saint Etienne have signed Eliaquim Mangala on a free transfer, with the French defender signing a six-month contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

Mangala last played for Spanish club Valencia, for whom he made 21 appearances in two seasons, and has been a free agent since his contract ended in June 2021.

The 30-year-old began his career at Standard Liege in Belgium, before stints at Porto and Manchester City. He has represented France eight times and was a member of their squads at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championship.

Saint Etienne are bottom of the Ligue 1 standings, with two wins and 12 points after 20 games.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us