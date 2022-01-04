Logo
Struggling Troyes appoint Irles as coach
Struggling Troyes appoint Irles as coach

04 Jan 2022 03:19AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 03:28AM)
Troyes appointed Bruno Irles as coach on Monday with the immediate task of securing their Ligue 1 future after last week's dismissal of Laurent Batlles.

The former AS Monaco defender has been handed a contract to June 2023, the club said in a statement.

Promoted Troyes are 15th in the 20 team top flight, but only a point from the relegation zone, and play at fifth-placed Montpellier on Sunday.

Troyes are part of the Abu Dhabi-owned City Football Group, which includes Premier League Manchester City, Major League Soccer side New York City and Spanish team Girona.

Source: Reuters

