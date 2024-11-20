Struggling Wales make five changes for South Africa test

Beleaguered Wales have made five changes to their team to face South Africa on Saturday as they seek to end a record-breaking 11-match losing streak.

Coach Warren Gatland on Wednesday dropped flyhalf Gareth Anscombe and picked Sam Costelow while Rio Dyer starts on the wing for the first time since the tour to Australia in July.

Blair Murray moves from wing to fullback in only his third start for Wales as Cameron Winnett makes way.

Among the forwards Christ Tshiunza replaces the injured Adam Beard in the second row while Taine Plumtree starts at number eight in place of Aaron Wainwright.

Gloucester lock Freddie Thomas is in line to earn his first cap after being named among the replacements.

Gatland’s future remains in the balance after last weekend’s 52-20 home loss to Australia, which marked a new low for Welsh rugby with their longest losing streak.

Wales have not won a test since last year’s World Cup and their winless streak includes a 41-13 loss to the Springboks at Twickenham in June.

"Last week’s result hurts and we are just as disappointed by it as the fans," Gatland said in a statement.

"There were good elements that we can definitely build on going into Saturday but we have to improve our accuracy.

"We know what a quality side South Africa are and the physicality they bring. This week we need to show real courage and front up against the world champions," he added.

Team:

15-Blair Murray, 14-Tom Rogers, 13-Max Llewellyn, 12-Ben Thomas, 11-Rio Dyer, 10- Sam Costelow, 9-Ellis Bevan, 8-Taine Plumtree, 7-Jac Morgan, 6-James Botham, 5- Christ Tshiunza, 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake (capt), 1-Gareth Thomas

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Keiron Assiratti, 19-Freddie Thomas 20-Tommy Reffell, 21-Rhodri Williams, 22-Eddie James, 23-Josh Hathaway.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)