Struggling Wolves agree deal to appoint Portuguese Pereira as coach: Report

Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a deal for Portuguese Vitor Pereira to become their new coach after the sacking of Gary O'Neil, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday (Dec 17).

Pereira currently manages Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, who are sixth in the Saudi Pro League. His other managerial spells include Flamengo, Fenerbahce, Olympiakos and Porto, among several others.

Wolves sacked O'Neil on Sunday after a winless run left them stranded in the Premier League relegation zone.

Wolves have agreed on compensation with Al-Shabab as well as personal terms with Pereira, with the 56-year-old expected to sign a one-and-a-half-year contract, Sky Sports said.

Wolves did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wolves are 19th in the standings with nine points from 16 matches following Saturday's 2-1 home loss to promoted Ipswich Town, which extended their losing streak to four league games.