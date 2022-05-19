Logo
Stubblety-Cook sets 200m breaststroke world record at Australian championships
FILE PHOTO: Swimming - 18th FINA World Swimming Championships - Men's 200m Breaststroke Heats - Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea - July 25, 2019. Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia competes. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

19 May 2022 08:01PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 08:01PM)
Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook set a world record in the men's 200 metres breaststroke at the Australian swimming championships in Adelaide on Thursday.

Stubblety-Cook clocked 2:05.95 to better Russian Anton Chupkov's mark of 2:06.12 set in 2019 at the 2019 swimming world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The 23-year-old also holds the Olympic record for the 200m breaststroke, which he set en route to winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

"It's a bit surreal to be perfectly honest, it doesn't feel real," Stubblety-Cook said after the race.

"It will probably sink in over the next few days. I was obviously hoping to swim fast and hoping to swim close to my best but that is just something else."

Source: Reuters

