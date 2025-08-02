Stunned Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Hungary

BUDAPEST :Charles Leclerc grabbed an unexpected pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Formula One leader Oscar Piastri joining the surprised Ferrari driver on the front row.

McLaren's Lando Norris, Piastri's closest title rival, qualified third with George Russell lining up fourth for Mercedes.

The pole was Ferrari's first of the season in a regular grand prix. Leclerc's teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who qualified only 12th at the Hungaroring, took a sprint pole in Shanghai in March.

"Today, I don’t understand anything in Formula One," commented Leclerc, who exclaimed "What? Mamma Mia!" when told he was on pole by 0.026 of a second.

"Honestly, the whole qualifying was extremely difficult. When I say extremely difficult, it’s not exaggerating.

"It’s probably one of the best pole positions I’ve ever had. It’s the most unexpected, for sure."

Piastri, 16 points clear of Norris in what looks like a two-horse race, was almost as surprised as the Monegasque.

"I wasn't expecting to be second to a Ferrari this weekend," said the Australian, who won in Hungary last year and had been fastest in Saturday's final practice after Norris dominated Friday's sessions.

McLaren had taken eight previous poles this season and qualified one-two in Hungary last time around.

McLaren have also won 10 of 13 races so far but overtaking is not easy at the circuit outside Budapest and Leclerc has a real chance of Ferrari's first win of 2025 if he can stave off the McLarens.

Norris felt Leclerc had risked a bit more with his final flying lap, with the wind changing towards the end of the session.

"I think it’s going to be an exciting race. I would expect us to have a bit more pace than Charles, so I’m looking forward to it," said the Briton.

Behind the top four, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll qualified fifth and sixth in a marked improvement for that team.

Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto will line up seventh for Sauber with reigning champion Max Verstappen eighth fastest for Red Bull.

Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar rounded out the top 10 on the grid.

Verstappen's teammate Yuki Tsunoda failed to make it through the first phase - dropping out after his predecessor in the Red Bull seat Lawson went faster - and will start 16th.