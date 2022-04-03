Stunning Ward-Prowse free-kick earns Southampton draw at Leeds

LEEDS, England: James Ward-Prowse scored a trademark free-kick as Southampton rescued a Premier League point at Leeds United in a 1-1 draw on Saturday (Apr 2), a game in which England international Kalvin Phillips returned from a five-month injury nightmare.

Jack Harrison gave Leeds a first-half lead when he poked the ball in from six yards after Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster failed to deal with a Raphinha cross, and the home side created a number of opportunities to increase their advantage.

But after Kyle Walker-Peters embarked on a dazzling run that was only ended by a foul on the edge of the box, Ward-Prowse netted a seventh Premier League goal of the season with a pin-point set-piece shot.

Diego Llorente headed inches wide from a corner and Dan James forced a good save from Forster as Leeds dominated the chances but failed to find a second goal that would have given them all three points and their third win in a row.

The draw is nevertheless a useful one as they look to move away from the relegation zone. Leeds are in 16th place with 30 points from 31 games, eight points above third-bottom Watford. Southampton stay in 11th place with 36 points from 30 games.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch got a major boost when he was able to introduce midfielder Phillips with 25 minutes to go, in the first appearance since early December for a player likely to be vital in the final weeks of the season.