Sturridge released by Perth Glory after disappointing season
Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool Training - Melwood, Liverpool, Britain - May 6, 2019 Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge during training Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo

03 Jun 2022 01:03PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 01:03PM)
SYDNEY : Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge was released by Australian club Perth Glory on Friday after playing less than 140 minutes of football in an injury-blighted campaign.

The 32-year-old former England international started only one of the six games he played and failed to find the net as Glory finished bottom of the 12-team A-League with four wins from 26 matches.

Sturridge was one of six players to leave Glory on Friday, the day after former Australia midfielder Ruben Zadkovich was named coach for the next two seasons.

Former Ireland striker Andy Keogh, whose goals helped Glory to the 2018-19 championship final, has retired and will take up a role as head of recruitment, the club said.

Source: Reuters

