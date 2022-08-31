Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Stuttering Chelsea beaten at Southampton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Stuttering Chelsea beaten at Southampton

Stuttering Chelsea beaten at Southampton

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Chelsea - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - August 30, 2022 Southampton's Mohammed Salisu and Ibrahima Diallo celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Klein

31 Aug 2022 04:52AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 04:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, England : Chelsea's stuttering start to the season continued as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Southampton on Tuesday despite Raheem Sterling giving them an early lead.

Sterling struck in the 23rd minute with his third goal in two games but Chelsea's lead was shortlived.

Romeo Lavia levelled five minutes later with a thumping finish from outside the area.

Adam Armstrong then turned the match on its head in first-half stoppage time - finishing superbly to round off a slick passing move by the hosts.

Chelsea, beaten at Leeds United in their previous away game, were unable to make much impression on a tireless Saints side in the second half despite plenty of possession.

Southampton's win moved them to seven points from five games, the same total as Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.