Beleaguered England win toss, ask India to bat

(Corrects second para to clarify England have suffered four defeats in five matches)

LUCKNOW, India :England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against India as the holders seek ways to snap their losing streak at the 50-overs World Cup on Sunday.

England's title defence is only mathematically alive since they have slumped to the bottom of the points table following four defeats in five matches.

"We need to focus on the cricket that we know we can play, and in the way we want to play," Buttler said.

"We will bring our best and make the most of the occasion.

"Playing against India in a World Cup in front of a packed crowd is always something special."

Their task will be cut out against hosts India, who remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament after playing five matches.

Home captain Rohit Sharma said they wanted to bat first anyway.

"It's a good opportunity for us, it looks like a good pitch. We don't mind batting first," Sharma said.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood